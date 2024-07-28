Game Informer has published a gameplay video of The Casting of Frank Stone lasting seven minutes, taken from the introductory chapter of the campaign of the new title by Supermassive Games, which takes place in 1963 and tells of the investigations that led to the identification of the dangerous serial killer.

The character we control in these sequences is Sam Green, a police officer who goes to the Cedar Hills factorystill functioning at the time, in search of a missing child. However, the expedition soon takes on disturbing connotations and Green realizes that within those walls there are many dangers.

The gameplay reveals some important differences between The Casting of Frank Stone and the previous horror adventures from the studio that created Until Dawn: while the branching structure based on decisions and events has remained intact, a lot more interaction has been added.

The classic prompts that Supermassive Games had accustomed us to have also been replaced with The skills that Dead by Daylight fans know wellin order to better integrate this project into the universe of the Behaviour Interactive series.