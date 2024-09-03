The Casting of Frank Stone is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series .

Supermassive Games has released the The Casting of Frank Stone launch trailer . The short video gives us an idea of ​​what to expect from the horror game, which we recall is based on the Dead by Daylight universe.

What is The Casting of Frank Stone about?

There official description of the game reads, in translation: “Supermassive Games’ storytelling prowess meets the Dead by Daylight universe in a horror game that won’t soon be forgotten. In the summer of 1980, four friends decide to make their mark on horror cinema. What they capture will unleash the unthinkable. Decide their fate, develop their relationships, and lead the filming of Murder Mill, a cult classic that will soon have an insidious influence…”

“In The Casting of Frank Stone, awaits you a dark branching narrative. Your decisions write the script, the only thing standing between life and death for a group of young filmmakers. Change reality with your choices, break new ground with your actions, and discover what horrors your final cut may hold. ”

“In a story where every move matters, actions can speak louder than words. Explore a cinematic nightmare, testing your wits. while solving environmental puzzles and react to Quick Time Events. Guide your cast of characters through eerie locations and search for clues that hide the bigger picture. ”

We remind you that you can try the game demo on Steam.