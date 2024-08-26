Now, fans of the genre or Dead by Daylight can understand if the work is suitable for their tastes thanks to a demo released via Steam .

Supermassive Games and Behavior Interactive are about to release a new game that merges the productions of both companies. We are obviously talking about The Casting of Frank Stone a spin-off of Dead by Daylight that follows the structure of cinematic horror games like The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry.

The Casting of Frank Stone Demo Details

In the demoplayers take on the role of Sam Green, a cop investigating the mysterious disappearance of a child. The journey takes them deep into the eerie Cedar Hills Steel Mill, where chilling secrets await that reveal a truth far more sinister than anyone could have anticipated.

This demo serves as a prologue to the full gameoffering a segment full of Easter eggs and numerous twists that will make you feel (dis)at ease in the universe of The Casting of Frank Stone, which dives deeper and darker into the grand story of Dead by Daylight.

In a press release dedicated to the public demo it is specified that the demo data will not be transferred to the full game.

We leave you with the trailer of The Casting of Frank Stone which presents the game’s features. If you simply want to download the demo, all you have to do is reach the official Steam page. The trial version requires 12.18 GB of space to start downloading.