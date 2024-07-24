The Casting of Frank Stone’s New Video Diary Is Dedicated to Cedar Hillsthe city that serves as the backdrop to the horror adventure developed by Supermassive Games, and which the developers presented to Game Informer.

It is a place built around an old factorywhich is active at the beginning of the game but which we then find abandoned, ten years later: it will be one of the scenarios that we will find ourselves exploring during the campaign.

The developers talked in the video about their experience in designing this setting, moving from concept art to actual modeling, done for the first time using the powerful UnrealEngine 5.

The technology developed by Epic Games has allowed the studio to employ particularly sophisticated effectswhich made it possible to build even more disturbing atmospheres for The Casting of Frank Stone.