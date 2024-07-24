The Casting of Frank Stone’s New Video Diary Is Dedicated to Cedar Hillsthe city that serves as the backdrop to the horror adventure developed by Supermassive Games, and which the developers presented to Game Informer.
It is a place built around an old factorywhich is active at the beginning of the game but which we then find abandoned, ten years later: it will be one of the scenarios that we will find ourselves exploring during the campaign.
The developers talked in the video about their experience in designing this setting, moving from concept art to actual modeling, done for the first time using the powerful UnrealEngine 5.
The technology developed by Epic Games has allowed the studio to employ particularly sophisticated effectswhich made it possible to build even more disturbing atmospheres for The Casting of Frank Stone.
Another memorable experience?
Coming September 3 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, The Casting of Frank Stone promises to be the most intense and immersive interactive horror experience that the expert developers at Supermassive Games have ever created.
The game, set in the world of Dead by Daylightwill tell the story of how the disturbing figure of serial killer Frank Stone hovers over the town of Cedar Hills, when a group of young friends decide to discover the truth about what happened several years earlier.
This will lead the protagonists to face an unexpected nightmare, in the context of an adventure once again characterised by the presence of a system of choices and consequences capable of producing branches and changing the course of events.
