Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive have announced with a trailer The Casting of Frank Stone release date: The horror adventure set in the world of Dead by Daylight will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S starting September 3.
The collaboration between the two development teams aimed to offer the broad Dead by Daylight audience and the many fans of Supermassive Games’ titles an experience that could blend these atmospheres to give life to a product of great depth, characterized by that cinematic narrative that we have learned to know over the years.
The game in this case tells the story of a group of friends who find themselves facing the disturbing curse that the cruel serial killer Frank Stone has launched into the town of Cedar Hills, in an attempt to uncover its secrets and find a way to survive.
A special bonus for the Deluxe Edition
Presented by the developers during the latest Future Games Show, The Casting of Frank Stone will be available with the standard edition and with a Deluxe Edition that will include a special bonus, namely The Cutting Room Floor feature.
The feature in question will allow us to return to key decisions of the adventure and modify the choices we have made, so as to take a different path than the one previously selected, perhaps in order to recover a collectible object.
The Casting of Frank Stone, therefore, will use the formula that has contributed to the success of Supermassive Games’ productions so far, that is, the fork system which corresponds to each action a different path and, finally, an alternative ending among those available.
