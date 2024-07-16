Supermassive Games and Behaviour Interactive have announced with a trailer The Casting of Frank Stone release date: The horror adventure set in the world of Dead by Daylight will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S starting September 3.

The collaboration between the two development teams aimed to offer the broad Dead by Daylight audience and the many fans of Supermassive Games’ titles an experience that could blend these atmospheres to give life to a product of great depth, characterized by that cinematic narrative that we have learned to know over the years.

The game in this case tells the story of a group of friends who find themselves facing the disturbing curse that the cruel serial killer Frank Stone has launched into the town of Cedar Hills, in an attempt to uncover its secrets and find a way to survive.