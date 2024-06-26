Based on a leak we find out that the potential release date for The Casting of Frank Stone is September 3, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The second half of the year seems to be full of releases and perhaps another one will be added soon. Let’s talk about The Casting of Frank Stone Supermassive Games’ narrative game based on Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight universe.

The source of the leak on The Casting of Frank Stone

The information related to the horror game comes from the Dead by Daylight leak subreddit. There was a message shared on Discord indicating the release date, a description of the game and a QR Code that will take you to a page to buy the game. The page is currently offline.

It is also indicated that there will be an advertisement within Dead by Daylight that will appear when the Supermassive Games game is ready for release. Obviously what is indicated is only a rumor, not official information. It is possible that it is a fake or that the information is correct, but that the publisher and developer change some details before revealing it to the public.

We remind you that The Casting of Frank Stone is a narrative cinematic game created by the team behind Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry. It puts us in the shoes of four friends in the summer of 1980 who decide to make a horror film and come across something terrible.

Finally, we leave you with the first gameplay trailer for the Dead by Daylight single player game.