The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, during his visit to Brazil on February 3. DPA via Europa Press (Europa Press)

The changes that the Minister of the Interior, Avelino Guillén, sought to make in the National Police of Peru to combat corruption unleashed a government crisis in the last days of January. The resignation of Mirtha Vázquez, the prime minister, following the departure of Guillén and the difficulty of agreeing with the president on a suitable replacement, led to the formation of a new government overnight. The new cabinet expresses not only some highly questionable faces, but also the profound political disorientation of President Pedro Castillo. If President Humala’s turn in 2016 sought to ensure the continuity of the neoliberal model of growth in Peru, Castillo’s turn, more than a turn to the right, is a turn without direction. The elected prime minister, Héctor Valer, an ultra-conservative, who has been sued for family violence by his daughter and wife, ended up resigning on the third day of his swearing-in due to social pressure. Without replacement for several days, the president has left Peru adrift.

In a deeply classist and discriminatory society such as Peru’s, it is easy to fall into the temptation of accusing President Castillo of being ignorant, pointing to his peasant origin to explain his incompetence to govern, and thereby continuing to reproduce the terrible discriminatory practices that divide us among Peruvians. . However, political leadership is not learned in college. Neither Lula da Silva nor Evo Morales, who had less formal education than Castillo, and who shared his modest origin, have been incapable of managing political power. For this reason, Castillo’s incompetence in government is rather a symptom of something larger; the ineptitude of Peruvian society to build organizations to govern itself. In Peru, the absence of solvent social organizations and political parties has persisted.

Nobody can deny the importance of organizations everywhere, the public sector, the private sector, in civil society, in helping us reduce the high cost of daily and chronic chaos in our lives. Precisely what we Peruvians are experiencing politically today. In addition, corruption, and in the best of cases, the informality of political power, are also a consequence of this organizational weakness. However, what Castillo shows us, additionally, is that the weakness of the organizations in Peru has also made it impossible to build political leadership.

Lula gained strength as a leader in the metallurgical union, one of the most powerful in the country, his path to the Presidency was not easy, nor did he reach the presidential hall in his first electoral contest. The same thing happened with Evo, who from his peasant origins rose from union leader of the cocalero movement to the indigenous movement, until coming to power in Bolivia with his party, Movimiento al Socialismo. Along the way he had to learn to have a sense of survival, to negotiate with whom he thought differently or with agendas different from his own, to work in alliances so that they add up and do not subtract. All this involved becoming a leader, building a narrative of unity, so as not to fall into sectarian and purist dissent, so common in Peruvian organizations. Already in government, Evo’s leadership grew, and his experience as a social leader allowed him to build consensus for the redistributive changes that took place in Bolivia, with concessions to the Santa Cruz business community, international gas companies and also the mining unions. Regardless of whether we like his government or not, and his intention to stay in power that led to the most recent political crisis in Bolivia, what we want to highlight is that the experience that Evo acquired in his journey as a social leader allowed him to give a political direction to the government, whether that direction is to our liking or not.

Castillo is a social leader in a country without unions or strong social organizations, at least since the 1990s. The internal armed conflict destroyed our already weak organizational fabric, and the way out of the crisis, hand in hand with the market and the dream of “owning everything”, questioned its value. Although Peru is the country with the most social conflicts in Latin America, organizations are rapidly fragmenting and dividing. The political fragmentation served Castillo as a springboard that took him, without scale, to the Presidency, but there was no learning. As he himself has recently said in an interview with the international press, “Peru will continue to be my school.”

Now, beyond the organizations, there are finally the people. It makes no sense to speculate on whether or not the president’s insolvency to make decisions, to communicate publicly, and to avoid surrounding himself with people who are not only not competent to hold positions of state but who are also suspected of corruption is intentional or not. Beyond the president’s Kantian intentionality, the consequences for Peru are the same and they are disastrous. That does not excuse or make previous rulers less guilty, in the end they are all under investigation for corruption, with the exception of the two presidents who were not elected, Alberto Paniagua and Francisco Sagasti. However, it is the people he promised to help with such evocation who suffer most from the consequences of the political crises he provokes.

The poorest have to live with the growing violence of an increasingly insecure country where in six months there have been six interior ministers (in charge of citizen security). The Peruvian coast is suffering one of the most important oil pollution crises in its history, added to other equally serious spills in the Amazon, and elects an Environment Minister who not only has no experience in the sector, but almost no work experience at all. The setback of the higher education reform with Congress handing over the dreams of the young people of the “people”, who pay so much, in the hands of informal and swindling universities, without their government doing anything to object.

It is urgently required to promote broad alliances, and a basic consensus in a new solvent Cabinet to get out of this crisis. The president needs to strengthen that Cabinet and not boycott its continuity with his bad decisions. However, it is also necessary to build social and political organizations that allow us to stop the downward slope. In the medium term, new collective narratives are required that offer a direction, whether from the right or from the left, but with some direction and stability, and this cannot be done without leadership, which in turn is produced in the daily organizational work and politician. It is high time that we realize that the way out is not “for everyone to leave” but for “all of us to enter”. We Peruvians would do well to remember the words of Albert Camus: “Freedom is not a gift given to us by a State or a boss, but rather a good that is achieved every day, with the effort of each individual and the union of all they”.

Maritza Paredes She is a professor of Sociology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a contributor to Agenda Pública.