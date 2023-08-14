The steers from the Castillejo de Huebra ranch staged a beautiful race this Monday in Blanca that allowed more than fifty runners to show off. In just three minutes, the cattle that will be dealt with this Tuesday toured the Gran Vía that presented a great atmosphere that entertained the Los Informales group an hour and a half before the running of the bulls.

In a sixteen-minute interval, the three rockets were launched to warn of the start of the running of the bulls, which began at 12:18 p.m., and five minutes later the celebration that brought together some 4,000 people came to an end, less influx than last Sunday as it was a weekday. . There were no falls and normality was the dominant trend, as the mayor, Pablo Cano, recalled.

This Tuesday, the feast of Our Lady of the Assumption, the last running of the bulls will take place at 12:00 and then the Bullfighting Appetizers at the Idol center organized by the Círculo Taurino. At 7:00 p.m., the final of the bullfight between Tristán Barroso and Víctor Acebo, winners of the two bullfights; at 8:00 p.m., mass in San Juan Evangelista, and at 11:00 p.m., the Destello orchestra in the municipal park with free admission.