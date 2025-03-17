Spain is one of the main tourist recepting countries in the world and the ones that visit us the most are the British: up to 18.4 million From citizens of the United Kingdom they entered our country during 2024, 6.6% more than the previous year.

Therefore, British media do not stop proposing ideas to their readers, beyond the usual Sun and beach destinations of the coasts of Andalusia and Levante.

This Sunday, the newspaper The Sun publishes a report in which he recommends visiting a city that qualifies as “The Oxford of Spain”. This is Salamanca.

“Not only Oxford and Salamanca They look similarbut both cities are extremely old and their buildings date from the twelfth century, “says the article of The Sun.

“Cultural centers are also considered, which attract many students, especially due to Your world -renowned universities“, the text continues.

The Sun It emphasizes that “like Oxford, Salamanca is a university city, headquarters of the University of Salamanca (Usal), one of the best universities in Spain. The university is also the third oldest in Europe, since it was founded in 1218 “.

In addition, they recommend visiting “the Plaza Mayor (…) that is considered one of the most beautiful squares in Spain and was built in Baroque style. (…) full of restaurants, ice cream shops and jewelryit is also one of the most lively and popular places in Salamanca. “