The west wind is not blowing with the intensity that was expected in the interior of Castellón and the evolution of the fire is “favorable”, as the Minister of the Interior, Gabriela Bravo, has reported, who, in any case, has indicated that they have started four critical hours, until six in the afternoon, with high temperatures, lower relative humidity and greater gusts of wind. “Conditions are being more favorable than we expected, but we have to wait until the end of the day,” said the counselor.

At the moment, the return to their homes of just over a hundred residents has been approved, joining the 200 who were able to return to their homes this Wednesday, although there are still more than a thousand people evacuated from their homes to cause of fire.

Bravo has warned that the danger continues and that the ravines continue to be trouble spots given the possibility of any reactivation that could become a source of ignition.

The forecast pointed out that the temperatures would rise as of this Thursday, the maximum temperatures above 30 degrees in many towns in the Valencian Community and that they placed the interior of Castellón at a “high risk” level, as indicated the Emergency Coordination Center for the fire. The recorded gusts do not exceed, for the moment, 20 or 30 kilometers per hour.

The fire that started on Thursday in Villanueva de Viver has already destroyed 4,700 hectares of land of great ecological value, it has a perimeter of 50 linear kilometers. During this Wednesday, the flames were stabilized and made it possible for 200 of the 1,600 evacuated residents to return to their homes.

In the balance that the Emergencies carry out at seven in the morning, the director of the Advanced Command Post (located in Barracas) has reported that during the night the entire perimeter has been covered and no significant incidents have been observed. Drone flights have been carried out and a little more activity has been detected than last night, but little notable, so the resources, both air and land, maintain surveillance and work to consolidate ground. The weather conditions have been favorable during the night, the temperature has been between 7 and 10 degrees, with humidity around 50%, and little wind.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The operation this Thursday will be made up of around 350 ground troops and 16 aerial means that will monitor, in particular, two points: the first of them, in Montán, where the fire jumped the CV-195 highway, and the second, in the ravine de la Pudia, in the municipality of Fuente La Reina).

The high temperatures forecast for this Thursday contrast with the first days of March, which were “cold”, but after them, since the 7th the temperatures have been “well above” the normal values ​​in three peaks “very warm”, one focused on the 12th, another that began on the 23rd, the day the Villanueva de Viver (Castellón) forest fire was declared, and the third those scheduled for this Thursday and Friday, according to Aemet. In fact, the forecast is that by Friday the “very high” temperatures will remain, although the maximum “will not be so high” because that day the west will be “more intense”, according to Aemet points out. Of course, during the day the wind will blow from the west, from weak to moderate, occasionally strong and without ruling out very strong gusts in the interior.

With this situation, from Aemet they have insisted on asking for “a lot of attention and caution” in the coming days due to the extreme risk of forest fires, and “perhaps especially on Friday, when, in addition to high temperatures, the west wind will be more intense, occasionally strong and without ruling out very strong streaks inside”.