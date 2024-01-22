The Court of Castellón has annulled the decision of the Court of Instruction number 4 of the capital of La Plana and forces the investigating judge to include among those accused the businessman and president of Villarreal CF, Fernando Roig, in the case that investigates that the former president of the Provincial Council and the PP of Castellón, Carlos Fabra, for allegedly hiding assets to prevent the execution of his sentence for four tax crimes.

Roig was initially charged with the alleged crimes of bribery and collaboration in the frustration of the execution of the sentence for which Fabra was convicted and forced to pay a fine of 1.3 million euros, of which he owed close to a million despite because, according to the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (Udef), he received a dozen “personal loans” from businessmen and politicians and managed 2.7 million euros in cash that Fabra made between 2007 and 2017, in addition to other amounts “not finally applied to satisfy the outstanding debt with the Administration.”

The court opened this case in 2017 after a complaint from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Before the judge, the president of Villareal CF and the Pamesa group declared in 2020 that he had lent money to Carlos Fabra because he was his friend. Subsequently, the judge prosecuted both Fernando Roig and other businessmen for his participation in the plot designed by Fabra, which also implicated several members of his family. But the Court found a formal defect in his statement and the judge who had shortly before entered court number 4 decided to archive the case regarding Roig considering that “no evidence allows linking the loans made with another operation beyond the decision of Fernando Roig to help Carlos Fabra”, with which he considered that there were no indications that the money that Roig gave to Fabra could be linked to the contracts that the businessman obtained from the Castellón Provincial Council or “that they had made in response to his political influence ” and for which he was also accused of bribery.

Now, according to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, the First section of the Castellón Court has ordered that the businessman be included again among the accused and that a new abbreviated procedure order be issued that includes all the accusations, a process that will take months to process.