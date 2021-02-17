Documentary camera, To insanity is enclosed between the walls of pavilion 4B: twelve beds and an isolation room, a world of rules and prohibitions. In a wide shot, the silent banality of the days, of the corridors where the smell of boiled vegetables and detergent floats, the bodies constrained by the chemical straitjacket.

A benevolent observer in search of an impossible neutrality, Joy Sorman listened to the suffering of patients and caregivers, shared the emptiness of the afternoons that stretch out, punctuated by cigarette breaks experienced as real events. Characters emerge, sometimes expressing themselves in the first person singular as if their language flowed into that of the author: Franck, the Christian forties, who organizes voodoo ceremonies with the hedgehog he hides in a false ceiling, Jessica, the “star” of pavilion 4B, in the throes of violence when she is not knocked out by the drugs, Arthur, a young man diagnosed with great melancholy. Many are interned for very long periods, like Robert, the dean, or come back regularly because life outside is impossible.

Tinkering with resistance strategies

Those who are treated in the public hospital are the poorest, the most marginalized, the most alone. Those who work there, psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, ASH (hospital service agents) describe degraded working conditions, the reign of managers who compensate for the lack of beds by massive recourse to drugs. A very dark observation, far from the golden age of psychiatry (1960-1990) and the work of Jean Oury, founder of the La Borde clinic, who believed in the existence of a community bringing together patients and caregivers. . All this would be absolutely hopeless if it weren’t for Franck, Jessica, Maria and the others, this desire to fight, to tinker with tiny resistance strategies to thwart the confinement: “It’s life that insists, which we never come to the end of despite the isolation room and high-dose injections. “ This is also what this book tells, one of Joy Sorman’s best. S. J.