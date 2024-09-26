Wink: Yankovsky, Maksimov and Talyzina will play in the series “Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears”

Russian actors Ivan Yankovsky, Andrey Maksimov, Tina Stoilkovich and Anastasia Talyzina played in the new series “Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears” directed by Zhora Kryzhovnikov. The cast of the project was revealed in the press service of the online cinema Wink.ru, writes RIA Novosti.

The series will tell the story of three friends in search of love and happiness in Moscow in the early 2000s. According to the plot, Ksyusha comes to conquer Moscow with a five-year-old child in her arms and makes new friends – medical student Olya and eccentric Masha, who dreams of marrying a foreigner and going abroad. The film will also star Maria Kamova (Mash Milash) and Andrei Burkovsky.

The eight-episode project will be released in the online cinema Wink.ru, and then on the STS TV channel.

Filming for the series began in August. Its showrunner was the director of the series “The Boy’s Word” Zhora Kryzhovnikov. The project, called “MCNV”, will be a reimagining of the cult film of 1979.