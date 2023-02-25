The fourth and final season of Umbrella Academy will certainly require Netflix to conclude in a worthy way a series that has achieved enormous success in recent years: for this reason they have been added new faces.

As Variety answers, they have come to the Toronto studios three new performers of as many new characters. There is talk of important names, including an actor from the series of the moment, The Last of Us.

Nick Offerman (who became the protagonist of one of the best episodes of The Last of Us, the third in particular) will be joined by his wife, Megan Mullaly (Will and Grace), to interpret precisely a couple.

Their character description reads: “a married couple of college professors from New Mexico wearing comfortable footwear and suffering from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen”

The third character will instead be played by David Crossknown for his role in Mr. Showand is described to us as: “an honest and shy entrepreneur and family man who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back”

We remind you that the fourth season of Umbrella Academy will be available to watch, directly on Netflix, between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.