For Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner is innocent in eight causes of corruption which has elevated to trial. His statements are the prelude to a key decision that the Justice must take regarding one of the files against the vice president. Chamber I of the Cassation Chamber must resolve next week if there will be an oral debate on the operations with the Future Dollar. Also, the lawyer Carlos Beraldi He has already anticipated that he will also ask that the cause for the Pact with Iran be annulled.

On March 4, for more than fifty minutes and with a harsh speech that included a strong political defense, the vice president presented by videoconference before the Cassation the reasons why she wants to annul that file. In his defense, with which he seeks the dismissal, he accused the Judicial Power of being “a rotten and perverse system”, he spoke again about lawfare to defend herself from the causes of corruption in which she is accused and targeted Mauricio Macri and the media.

That hearing responded to a procedure typical of the complaint instances that reach the Federal Chamber of Cassation. After the presentation of the vice president, the terms began to run for the judges Daniel Petrone, Diego Barroetaveña and the magistrate Ana Maria Figueroa decide if they will give place to the request for dismissal and annulment of the oral trial, or if they will endorse the Court that following the discretion of the prosecutor Diego Velasco, he ordered the oral debate to begin.

It was the first of eight files against the former president that went to oral proceedings. During the investigation of the case, it was confirmed that Cristina and her then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof, along with other former officials, “committed a huge fraud to the public patrimony “, which would have cost the State” 55 billion pesos “. The crime charged is that of fraudulent administration.

The file was instructed by the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. In the request for elevation to trial, Taiano argued that the vice president was responsible for the crime of “fraudulent administration” that had been committed by the instructions of the National Executive Power to the authorities of the Central Bank, “with the consent of the National Securities Commission “, to sell in a short period” a significant volume of future dollar contracts at fictitious values, abusively forcing the entity generating serious damage to the State coffers “.

At that time, it was pointed out that the loss for the Central Bank was 54,921,788,702.40 pesos, and that “the fraud against the public administration was the result of the agreement and coordination of the most senior officials of the State, who from their positions arbitrated the measures necessary for its achievement “.

For Cristina Kirchner it is about a “political persecution”, well They accuse her of “State measures that cannot be prosecuted.” Then, before the judges of Chamber I, he held that the file is a leading case, not only on the subject of lawfare, but also in the “interference and manipulation of the Judicial Power in electoral processes and in politics in general in the Argentine Republic “.

The president endorsed this criterion before the legislative assembly on March 1, when he reiterated the need for judicial reform: “We witness instant media convictions, we suffer the discretion of the judges in inexplicable delays and there is manipulation of jurisdictional decisions according to political interests, “he said.

Prior to that, he had stated if there is Justice in Argentina Cristina will be acquitted ”and attacked the Supreme Court, that has key resources to resolve on Cristina Kirchner, linked to the only trial she has underway, where she is accused of being the head of an illicit association that defrauded the State by favoring Lázaro Báez with 51 road tenders for 46,000 million pesos.

Chamber I of the federal Cassation, two of whose members were rebuked by the vice president during her hearing, must decide in the next few days whether to carry out the trial in the case of the future dollar, which began in November 2015, when it was known that there would be a second round to elect the successor of Cristina Kirchner in the Casa Rosada. Therefore, the vice president said that the Judicial Power with its actions “influenced the electoral process”, helping Mauricio Macri reach the presidency “and they came to devalue,” he said.

The appeal before the Cassation was presented after the Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF 1), in charge of the case, upheld the decision of the prosecutor Diego Velasco, who had asked that the oral debate begin. The defendants had raised the “unreason to prosecute a clearly political decision “.

That is why they asked for the dismissal and not to start the trial. Velasco rejected the requests, the TOF 1 endorsed it and Cristina Kirchner arrived with her complaint at the Cassation.

Dr. Carlos Beraldi, Cristina’s lawyer, has already anticipated that in order to request the nullity of the trial for the signing of the Memorandum with Iran, a file that began with the complaint of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman, he will also require that his hearing be transmitted before Room IV of the Cassation Chamber. His claim is for himThe visits of two of its members, Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos, to the Casa Rosada and the Quinta de Olivos during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

