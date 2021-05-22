The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi upheld an appellate ruling rejecting the engineer’s request for compensation for a work injury, granting her a warning allowance, and a leave allowance that she did not get during her work period, to sign the contestant acknowledging the end of the work relationship and receiving her rights from the company.

The Court of Cassation clarified that the appealed ruling had established its judiciary to refuse to request compensation for the appellant for having a disease due to work, on the basis that there is no evidence that the disease described in the case papers would not have been exposed to him had it not been for her work, and as a result the refusal to compensate her for the material damages that she said had occurred as a result of her illness The papers are free of evidence of the elements of default.

The court pointed out that the worker’s admission after the end of the work relationship to receive his rights, which were entitled to him during the execution of his work contract, is valid as it is one of the financial rights that relate to the person of the owner, which allows him to acknowledge receipt, pointing out that the appellant has approved the settlement letter, submitted to the court. The signatory said that she agrees with the sums detailed by this book, as a complete and final settlement of all her dues and benefits related to her work contract, and added the acknowledgment that she does not have any other claims against the contested company, and therefore it does not have the right to claim that the rights she had accrued during the rise Work relationship and requests the elimination of it.

The court pointed out that what the appellant claimed of being subjected to coercion and threatening to terminate the work contract with an immediate effect of poor performance, would not lead to her, who is the Vice President and has experience in the field of engineering, to accept what she would not voluntarily accept, and thus her statement of coercing her to submit Her resignation is unfounded, and since the preliminary judgment supported by the contested ruling concluded that the contestant was the one who, of her free will, put an end to the work relationship with resignation, and the ruling arranged for the refusal of two requests in lieu of warning and compensation for unfair dismissal, then it has hit the right of the law.

The court affirmed that the appellant should be aware of the contested ruling – for not being answered by re-assigning a human resources expert to examine the damages she suffered, and to find out what she claimed about the reason for her dismissal from work, and to defame the judgment regarding its reliance on what the expert’s report concluded in determining the duration of the leave balance The appellant did not exhaust him at the end of her service – he becomes unacceptable, and the court ruled not to accept the appeal and obligated the appellant to pay his expenses.





