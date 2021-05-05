The Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber considered this week that the harassment of Argentine soldiers committed by officers during the 1982 Malvinas war They were not crimes against humanity but common crimes.

The denounced events, which are being investigated in the federal court of Rio Grande, cannot be considered as war crimes because “the alleged victims had military status and were therefore subject to military justice, not turning out to be a civilian population or persecuted groups”, Indicated a ruling of the highest criminal court before the Court.

Judges Daniel Petrone and Diego Barroetaveña voted to allow the appeal of an Army officer and took that position that it would prescribe the causes for harassment that even already have prosecutions.

“It is noted that the defense is right in that that ruling has insisted on an issue that was settled by this Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber (in the 2009) in the decision outlined in the preceding point -which is firm-, referring to the categorization that corresponds to grant to the facts for which an instruction request was mediated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, ”said Petrone.

He took that position, by making room for a cassation appeal filed by a former military man accused of committing torture during the Malvinas war named Jorge Oscar Ferrante, who held the position of second lieutenant and had served as head of a section of a company.

Chamber I, with the signatures of Diego Barroetaveña and Daniel Petrone, accepted the appeal presented by lawyer Manuel Eduardo Barros, Ferrante’s defense attorney.

In addition, with the majority vote of Barroetaveña and Petrone, the file was returned to the Federal Chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia “so that it may dictate a new resolution in accordance with the guidelines set forth herein ”.

Ferrante was called to an investigation for the alleged torture of the soldier Julio César Más, who “would have been staked between twelve and eighteen hours and that would have culminated when another conscript released him during a bombing.”

“The question submitted to casatory inspection regarding the categorization of the facts tried in this file, was settled by this Chamber –with different integration- in the aforementioned case dated November 13, 2009, a ruling that acquired firmness as expressly highlighted by the Highest Court in its already referenced pronouncement in these proceedings, dated May 13, 2015″ Added Barroetaveña.

Judge Figueroa voted to reject Ferrante’s appeals and in favor of continuing the investigation: “According to the procedural status of the case and the totality of the records glossed to the file, it is noted that the questioned decision has the minimum and necessary foundations that prevent its disqualification as a valid jurisdictional act ”.

The failure could lead to suspension of the 15 inquiries scheduled from June 8 to July 7, in addition to the resolution of the procedural situation of former Brigade General Omar Edgardo Parada, investigated on April 21, and the elevation of the case regarding the three first final prosecutions: that of Miguel Ángel Garde, Belisario Gustavo Affranchino Rumi and Gustavo Adolfo Calderini.

The Criminal Cassation Chamber, with a different composition from the current one, had already issued a resolution in 2009, considering that the alleged parking lots and “burials” of soldiers during the 1982 war could not be classified as crimes against humanity because they did not they were part of a systematic plan of the state.

The measure benefited Jorge Eduardo Taranto, a former sub-lieutenant of the Regiment 5 of Paso de los Libres, who was pointed out as a participant in five acts of torture to the soldiers Edgardo Oscar Arnoldo, Daniel Mártires González, Gustavo Andrés Nadal, Rosendo Prado and Juan de la Cruz Martins.

Taranto was dismissed in 2010 by prescription of the criminal action.

The Cassation ruling was not appealed either by the Prosecutor’s Office or by the complaints and was considered final, while, for that reason, the Supreme Court of Justice rejected its review in 2015 and the case was brought before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Now, the situation of Jorge Oscar Ferrante, who in 1982 was an officer of the Infantry Regiment 5 and whose defense proposed to be reached by the precedent of Taranto, has come to the court.

Given this, judges Diego Barroetaveña and Daniel Petrone understood, with the dissent of Judge Ana María Figueroa, that the body had already issued on the matter in 2009 and that it could not do it again, because the resolution had the value of “Juged thing”.

“In other words, without giving his personal opinion about whether or not they are crimes against humanity, it was appropriate to enforce the criteria of the court in 2009, so the effect is the same and Ferrante will surely be dismissed as well,” the judicial spokesmen explained.

For its part, the Center for Ex-Combatants Islas Malvinas de La Plata (Cecim), which intervenes as plaintiff in the case, issued a statement in which it criticized the Cassation ruling and considered that “it reproduces concepts that are kicked with the obligations that the Argentine Republic has assumed “, in addition to being” arbitrary, unfounded, despotic, contrary to international law, multiplier of prejudices and revictimizing. “

