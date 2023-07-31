A study showed a decrease in the water level of the Caspian Sea, which is one of the locked seas in Asia, by 38 cm in the last four years only, and the total drop has reached 170 cm since the nineties of the last century.

An environmental expert explains to “Sky News Arabia” the dangers that will extend from the seas to human life, with the different areas of the seas and the nature of their waters.

According to the “mdeast” website, which talked about the study, the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea will become “completely dry,” and stated that the expectations of experts at the National Center for Studies and Research on the Caspian Sea in 2017 indicate a shrinkage of sea water by 2050; Particularly due to high temperatures.

Changing the nature of the seas

Environmental expert Ayman Kadouri, a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, explains the reasons for the water receding in the confined seas:

• It is known that the seas in the world are likely to rise in levels after the rapid melting of ice areas as a result of the rise in temperature and climate change, and the recording of an average temperature exceeding 17 degrees Celsius; Something that the earth has not seen before.

• This rise is related to the open seas only that are connected to the waterways that supply them with water. As for the closed seas (the enclosed ones), they witness a decrease in their levels. Because it is not connected to large surface water streams, but its main dependence on rainwater.

• Rainwater, in turn, suffers from climate change; As it causes less rainfall; Because the high temperature of the air in the atmosphere, specifically at the base of the clouds, leads to the evaporation of the precipitation before it reaches the surface of the earth. Drought occurs.

• Drought means a shrinking of the landlocked seas, and as the temperature continues to rise, evaporation also continues to increase, and you cannot find anything to compensate for it. This mainly affects the world’s largest landlocked seas, including the Caspian Sea and the Dead Sea.

What after the confined seas recede?

The member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature explains the impact on the environment of the shrinking area of ​​the enclosed seas, including the increase in the concentration of salts in these seas.

When the salts increase, the quality of the water changes. This, in turn, is reflected in the life of fish species, birds, and marine creatures that characterize each sea. Some creatures begin to migrate from it gradually, and the seas lose what distinguishes them from this wealth, according to Qaduri.

He gives an example that the Caspian Sea is characterized by the presence of seals, and the countries bordering it will be economically affected by the decline in its environmental wealth.

Drying of the Great Lakes

What is related to the Caspian Sea and the Dead Sea also applies to many lakes in the world. Because they are closed spaces.

A study showed that more than half of the world’s lakes and large bodies of water have been drying up since the early 1990s, mainly due to climate change; This fuels concerns about the availability of water for drinking, agriculture and electricity generation.

“56 percent of the decline in natural lake water is due to global warming and human consumption, but the increase in temperatures has Most of it.”