Rudi Garcia has never hidden his passion for the game: “And yet, I have never spent large sums.” When he was a footballer, he often celebrated victories with his mates in the casino. In his book he said that one evening with his friends Eric Péan and Sergi Berrebi he hit the jackpot on the slot machines. The loot? 35,000 French francs (over 5,000 euros but at the time they were worth much more…) each. The tokens kept falling out. And the guys offered everyone present a drink.