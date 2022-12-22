In retail, if there is a company that did not go unnoticed, it was Assaí. Reaping the laurels of this exhibition is its CEO, Belmiro Gomes, elected by DINHEIRO the Entrepreneur of 2022 in Retail. With the company since 2010, this year he led a remarkable growth process in cash and carry. Driven by a promising moment for the format, Gomes elevated Assaí to the second largest Brazilian retail company, with revenues of R$ 42.2 billion in the first nine months alone. “My challenge is always to lead by example, encouraging the growth of the company to be the growth of the people who work there.”

At the age of 51, he carries a great deal of professional baggage within the sector. Before joining the current company, he spent 22 years at competitor Atacadão, even coordinating the chain’s sale process to the Carrefour Group, in 2007. And, of course, the 2022 recognition is the result of work that began much earlier. When it arrived at Assaí, wholesale was much smaller, with 11,000 employees and only 14 stores. Over the 12 years at the company, 11 of them as president, he witnessed and led Assaí in important stages of its history. In 2011 the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, concluding a process started in 2007, when GPA bought 60% of Assaí.

With the tours of the world and the strategies of the companies, in 2021 the spin-off of this business was completed, with Assaí reporting directly to the French Casino Group, which controls the two companies. Last year also marked the company’s entry into the B3 and NYSE, the New York Stock Exchange (USA). “There were two years of a lot of learning in turning a company, until then a subsidiary, into an independent company that was born as the second largest in the country”, said Gomes.

While all this was happening, the network increased its capillarity, building and transforming more spaces. Today, there are around 260 stores. In a scenario of high unemployment, Assaí is also among the main employers in the country. There are currently more than 80,000 employees, with approximately 22,000 hired considering this year’s expansion. This responsibility as an employer is, in the CEO’s view, his “greatest accomplishment”.

In this recent trajectory, the purchase of 70 Extra Hiper points, for BRL 5.2 billion in 2021, also deserves a separate chapter — or paragraph. The deal enabled Assaí to be present in central areas of great importance and population density, adding to the list of 30 million monthly customers a new public profile, residents of the vicinity of the market and who are not characterized as traditional customers of this type of establishment.

This allowed experimenting with new propositions for the cash and carry model, making it more sophisticated, with more services and a variety of products, going from an average of 8,500 items to 10,500, always with the challenge of maintaining prices competitive features that make the format so popular. For the executive, this was a “movement that changed the configuration of the Brazilian retail and wholesale sector, positioning Assaí as an even more present brand in the daily lives of the population”.

PERFORMANCE Good business is not just more stores. In addition to the expansion, Gomes and Assaí managed to maintain positive operating results in a year in which inflation increased and carts became leaner. Gross revenue of R$42.2 billion in the first nine months represented growth of 28.2% compared to the same period last year. The result is credited to the new stores, market share gain and same-store sales performance, which grew 9% in the third quarter of 2022. All of this done with an investment of BRL 3.2 billion (in the January-September period) , double the same period in 2021.

In a busy year, in addition to managing this billion-dollar business in the midst of a growth and transformation process, he accumulated miles on trips to attend store openings and joined the board of directors of Assaí. But the work doesn’t stop. In 2023, the openings continue and the challenge of reaching BRL 100 billion in revenues by 2024 is getting closer.