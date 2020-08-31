In Vladivostok, a court sentenced a bank teller to six years in prison for stealing more than 28 million rubles from his own bank. On Monday, August 31, REN TV reports with reference to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The woman worked in a financial institution for ten years – and, apparently, decided to arrange a “bonus” for herself in honor of the tenth year of work. When loading money into ATMs, the cashier repeatedly did not report part of the funds there and was able to steal 28 million rubles in a month.

Moreover, the woman kept the money right at the workplace, and then managed to quietly take it out of the bank. The court, in addition to imprisonment, ordered the woman to compensate for all the damage caused to her.

On July 29, it was reported that a 39-year-old online casino cashier, who was involved in the withdrawal of 63 billion rubles from Russia, would appear before the court in Bryansk.