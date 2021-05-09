The advancement of the second wave of coronavirus is directly linked to the appearance and development of new lineages of SARS-CoV-2. In Argentina, cases of the variants of United Kingdom and Manaus, as specified in the latest report from the PAIS Project, dependent on the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Nation.

The study comprised a total of 1,848 samples from the City and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Neuquén, Santa Fe, Río Negro, Mendoza, San Luis and Entre Ríos.

From there it appears that there was a increase in frequency detection of the variants 501Y.V1 (United Kingdom), 501Y.V3 (P.1, Manaus) and for the L452Q mutation without epidemiological link with tourism abroad between the beginning of March and the end of April.

In the AMBA, there was a frequency of 27.1% (CABA) and 12.8% (GBA) for the UK variant; 31.3% (CABA) and 31.9% (GBA) for the 501Y.V3 variant of Manaus; and from 33.3% (CABA) and 48.9% (GBA) for the L452Q mutation compatible with lineage C.37. The latter is known as the Andean variant, which would have originated in Peru.

So far, the mutation combination characteristic of the South African variant has not been detected, it was reported.

“By mid-April it was observed that more than 90% of the SARS-CoV-2 viruses that circulated in the AMBA have mutations in the spike protein that differentiate them from the viruses that circulated in the first wave, “it was explained.

The report highlights that the Manaus variant was detected in the Great Silver in the 70.7% of the cases analyzed while in Mar del Plata it was 42.9% of the infections.

The city of Tandil presented 62.5% of the cases associated with the UK variant.

In the provinces

For its part, in saint Louis the Manaus variant was detected in 46.6%; and in Between rivers A predominance of this variant was also observed, in 58.3% of the cases, in individuals without a history of traveling abroad or epidemiological link with travelers.

On General Alvear, on Mendoza, all the cases analyzed correspond to the Manaus variant, although “this outbreak is associated with the re-entry of a tourist contingent of local residents,” it was specified.

In turn, in the province of Santa Fe Two cases of variant 501Y.V3 (Manaus) and one case of variant 501Y.V1 (United Kingdom) were detected in individuals without a history of traveling abroad or close contact with travelers.

On Cordova Two cases of the 501Y.V3 variant (P.1, Manaus) were detected in individuals with a travel history and seven cases of the 501Y.V1 variant (United Kingdom), two of them with a travel history to Mexico and five acquired in community.

Finally, in the province of Neuquen A case of variant 501Y.V3 (Manaus) was detected in a temporary local worker.

“Active surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 variants carried out made it possible to determine the presence of four variants of worldwide epidemiological interest in our country: the 501Y.V1 variant (United Kingdom), the 501Y.V3 variant (P.1 lineage, Manaus), variant P.2 (Rio de Janeiro) and variant CAL.20C (California, lineages B.1.427 and B.1.429), and allowed the detection of a lineage of increasing regional importance, lineage C.37 ” , was highlighted.

Who relieves him

The PAIS Project was created by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Nation, the Inter-Institutional Consortium for Genome Sequencing and SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Studies.

It is made up of research groups from different institutions with the aim of sequencing the genome and carrying out other genomic studies of SARS-CoV-2.

Coordinated by Dr. Mariana Viegas from the Ricardo Gutiérrez Children’s Hospital Virology Laboratory, the team works jointly and collaboratively to carry out genomic studies of SARS-CoV-2 in our country and contribute both to local knowledge and to the global circulation database. viral GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data).

With information from Télam

