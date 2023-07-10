This Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July are the scheduled dates for a candle in front of the salvadoran embassy in the Colombian capital, Bogota.

Said demonstrations, according to reports from Infobae, have been called in they are protest by the Colombian families that have prisoners in Salvadoran territory and what do they denounce ignore completely the current situation of your relatives.

35 Colombians detained in Salvadoran territory

According to the medium The countrythere is at least 35 Colombians arrested unfairly in El Salvador under accusations of belong to illegal groups.

An accusation that has become popular under the president’s regime Nayib Bukele, whose government decreed a Exception status in March 2022 to fight against the maras (gangs). in just 15 monthsthe government of that Central American nation has imprisoned 69,000 people.

Under the state of emergency, raids have been launched to detain suspected gang members. (Archive)

Bukele’s exceptional regime has served to capture en masse, but not to do justice

The director of the El Salvador NGO Humanitarian Legal Aid, Ingrid Escobartold El País that of said figure at least 20,000 cases are of innocent people and reiterates that “Bukele’s exceptional regime has served to capture en masse, but not to do justice.”

Escobar, who is helping the families of the Colombian detainees, has declared his concern and has denounced the precarious conditions to which Colombians may be subjected.

“There is a repeated violation of the human rights of Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador. We do not know exactly how many Colombians are detained, but more than 20 families have come to our organization to ask for help. Many of those captured do not receive hygiene packages or food and they are locked up in the same prisons with murderers, rapists, real gang members”, Escobar explains to the aforementioned newspaper.

Gang members in prisons in El Salvador. (Archive)

According to Infobae, Colombians deprived of their liberty are young people between the ages of 20 and 36 who were arrested for having a “gang member appearance” according to the Salvadoran authorities.

These features include the simple fact of having tattoos or use garments associated with the clothing of members of criminal organizations.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador.

According The countrythis was the case of Felipe Gomez Loaizaa 31-year-old young man who, according to his sister Erika Loaiza, He arrived in El Salvador on December 22, 2022 in search of a better life.

However, it was captured on February 14, 2023 for “belonging” to the Mary 18a group outside the law.

Erika says that the tattoos Felipe had in honor of his two sons played a trick on him and that since the day he was captured he hasn’t heard from him.

The same way, The country shares an outrageous testimony of Beatriz Helena Munozthe wife of Christian David Corralesanother young Colombian who was deprived of his liberty in El Salvador.

According to Beatrice, her husband did not have any tattoos. Still, a photo of him appeared on the Bukele news with his face fully tattooed. “Cristian had an absurd setup. He doesn’t have any tattoos”denounces Beatriz.

Like Erika, Beatriz is unaware of her husband’s current status.

Letter to Gustavo Petro

We request that, through the Foreign Ministry and the ambassador in the country of El Salvador, the process be carried out in order to know how our relatives are

The anguish experienced by more than 20 Colombian families who do not know the whereabouts of their relatives was reflected in a letter addressed to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro last week.



In it, families request support of the presidency and emphasize the innocence of his relatives. In the same way, they announce their trip to the Colombian capital to carry out the vigil.

“Mr. President, (Gustavo Francisco Petro), we turn to you in the midst of our anguish, since we are low-income people who do not have the means to travel to that country (…) For this reason, we request that, through of the Foreign Ministry and the ambassador in the country of El Salvador, the process can be carried out to be able to know how our relatives are, ”says the letter.

At the moment, according to The country, he Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia explained that the consular mission “established contact with the Salvadoran judicial authorities to urge the guarantee of due process, the defense and respect for the human rights (…) of the Colombians imprisoned in El Salvador.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME