There are many people who, today, find themselves processing your visa to travel to the United States. This is a process that may take longer due to the delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic in visa interview appointments.

Nevertheless, if you need to travel to the United States urgently due to an unforeseen family or work situationthere is the possibility of requesting a emergency appointment in order to obtain your immigration documents ahead of time.

In which cases can you be granted an emergency appointment and what procedure must you follow to request such an appointment? We tell you.

The reasons why you can request the appointment

According to the US Department of State’s official visa appointment service website, There are a number of circumstances under which a person may apply for a appointment for an urgent procedure.

The first reason is death, accident or serious illness of an immediate family member in the United States. An emergency appointment can also be requested in case the visa applicant, or a child of the applicant, needs a urgent medical treatment on US territory.

Another of the reasons that the authorities list for requesting an emergency appointment for your visa is that there is a unforeseen need to travel to the United States for work reasons.

You can also request such an appointment if you need to make an unexpected visit to that country for reasons of cultural, political, journalistic relevance, sports or economic

In student cases, an emergency appointment may be requested for the student or exchange visa applicant whose “I-20 or DS-2019 has a start date earlier than the first available visa appointment.”

According to Nathalie Roa, senior attorney at US Immigration and Beyond PLLC, the decision to grant a visa more quickly will depend on immigration officials.

“It will depend on each case. The most important thing is that people know that it will depend specifically on the officer, it is at the discretion of the officer to determine if that person complies with that emergency request and that it really presents enough evidence for it to be approved,” the expert explained to this newspaper.

How to request the emergency appointment?



Now, in order to request an emergency appointment to process your visa, you must first schedule a regular appointment on the dates that are available.

Remember that the covid-19 pandemic delayed visa application appointments and that the different embassies in the United States are currently working to expedite procedures, so the appointment you schedule for the first time may be far away.

Once you have an appointment scheduled, you must enter your account and select the option ‘request urgent processing’. There the conditions and instructions to follow to schedule the emergency appointment will be displayed.

Lawyer Roa summarizes the process like this: “You have that interview established in two or three years, but you support documents and explain the reason why you urgently need to travel to the United States.”

And he adds: “Depending on the term and, based on the explanation and documents

that demonstrate why you need to travel and what the emergency situation is, you will be able to send this request and the embassy normally contacts you in the next two or three days”.

Sufficient supporting documents

As the expert mentions, the key will be for the visa applicant to have enough documentary evidence to show that they need an emergency appointment and that you urgently need to travel to the United States.

The page of the Embassy of the United States in the Dominican Republic mentions, for example, that documents such as written notes from the treating doctor, death certificate issued by competent authorities or letters that demonstrate the urgency of the business or work trip can be submitted.

According to the lawyer Roa, the decision in this type of urgent case is usually very fast, so they can grant you an appointment within a period of less than a week.

(Observe) that the person has no intention of staying in the United States

In these cases, the authorities will also observe, says Roa, that “the person has no intention of staying in the United States, that they really intend to return to their country of origin and that these reasons for which this person is requesting this emergency appointment are indeed credible. Therefore they will ask several questions during the interview.”

Remember that the immigration authorities recommend that travelers apply for their visas well in advance to avoid setbacks.

Visa prices

If you are processing your visa, also remember that the cost of visas will increase from May 30.

The costs will be the following:

-Tourist visas (B1 and B2): 185 dollars.

-Temporary work visas (H, L, O, P, QYR): 205 dollars.

-Visas for merchants and investors (E): 315 dollars.

