Digitization and new technologies have changed in recent years in the way we manage our individual finances. Through an app it is possible check the money we have in our bank accountwhile from an ATM we can have cash in case we need it.

However, there are always those who prefer to go storing money at homewhich has traditionally been known as ‘have it under the mattress’. A completely legal practice, since nothing prevents having a maximum amount of money at home, but with which you have to count when it comes to declare it to the Treasury as part of the Personal Income Tax. An error can end up harming the final result.

Therefore, it should be included in the Statement of income, whose submission period is already open. When declaring it, you must specify where the money comes from: whether it is income from work, economic activities, movable or real estate capital, or capital gains.

Treasury Surveillance

In any case, despite being obliged to correctly declare its origin, the Tax Agency will also closely monitor some transactions that may be considered suspicious. These are those that exceed 3,000 euros or that they ‘move’ 500 euro bills. They affect both money deposits and withdrawals from ATMs or checking accounts.

As explained the Economistbanks are required to report such operations, in accordance with the Article 93 of the General Tax Law. It indicates the obligation to “provide the Tax Administration all kinds of data, reports, records and supporting documents with tax significance related to the fulfillment of their own tax obligations”.

Therefore, all these previously mentioned operations will be known by the Treasury, although it will not investigate all movements, but when it observes certain suspicious elements. Similarly, the Bank of Spain explains that the Treasury will only act “when it suspects some criminal operation“. Firstly, it would contact the bank and, if necessary, later with the user.