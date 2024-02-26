The United States Supreme Court examined this Monday whether a pair of state laws that limit content moderation are constitutional, in a case that may be decisive for the future of social networks.

The laws were passed by Florida and Texas in an attempt to curb what conservatives see as political bias by big tech companies on major platforms.

Texas and Florida justify their respective legislations approved in 2021 by the need to stop the “censorship” of conservative opinions on social networks, which have become “the agora of modern times”.

The laws were passed after former Republican President Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook following the assault on Congress by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

The suspension irritated conservatives, who consider sites like Facebook and YouTube to censor.

The situation has changed a lot since then, with Trump's return to Twitter in August 2023, converted into X after being acquired by millionaire Elon Musk, a supporter of more flexible usage rules.

The last tweet that Donald Trump published on Twitter was on January 8, 2021.

The appeal was filed by associations representing large technology companies, the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, which argue that The first amendment of the US Constitution allows platforms to have the freedom to handle content as they see fit.



Texas law prohibits social networks with more than 50 million monthly active users from blocking, deleting or “demonetizing” content based on ideas expressed by the user.

In Florida, it prevents the publications of political candidates or “journalistic companies” from intervening in the main social networks.

The laws of both states require giving an “individualized explanation” to the user when one of their publications is removed.

Supreme Court of the United States.

Federal courts have issued conflicting rulings, ruling in Florida that moderation activities constituted “expression” but reaching the opposite conclusion in Texas.

The Supreme Court suspended the entry into force of these laws while ruling on two points: whether content moderation is protected by the first amendment and whether the request for individualized explanations is valid.

The first amendment does not apply to social media, but to what authorities can do

“The first amendment does not apply to social networks, but to what authorities can do,” objected the president of the court, the conservative John Roberts, to the legal advisor of Texas, Aaron Nielson.

“What the authorities are doing in this case is saying that you must do this, that you must accept these people or explain why you don't, that is not the first amendment,” the president continued.

“I have a problem with laws like these, which are so broad,” said progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor.

Chris Marchese, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, before hearings that could determine the future of social media.

Texas and Florida try to “force private entities to give more echo to certain voices than others and to offer certain people more audiences than they get in the market of ideas,” argued Netchoice lawyer Paul Clement, criticizing them for interfering in the “editorial line” of social networks.

Florida Counsel Henry Whitaker described social media as “mere conduits” and rejected online moderation as editorial.

During the four hours of debate, the majority of the judges, regardless of their political leanings, They were sympathetic to the argument that the first amendment protects online moderation, but more reluctant to tear down laws whose scope remains uncertain because they have not yet come into force.

The legal advisor of the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, Elizabeth Prelogar, suggested that the court rule without ruling on all the issues raised, that is, confirm the suspension of the laws and refer the interpretation to the courts of the two affected states.

The ruling is expected within several months.

