In the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case has been initiated into the death of a man who went fishing on Lake Khanka and drowned. About this IA PrimaMedia reported in the regional UK.

According to the investigation, on January 6, 2021, two men went fishing. They drove onto the ice of Lake Khanka by car, but about 2 km from the shore the ice broke down and cracked, the car fell through.

The driver managed to get out of the car, his 77-year-old friend drowned. On January 8, the car with the deceased man was removed from the water.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence”.

The circumstances of the incident are being established. The investigation of the case continues.

In December, in the Kalachevsky district of the Volgograd region, four fishermen miraculously escaped during winter fishing. Their car fell through the ice on the Don River. The men managed to jump out of the sinking car at the last moment.