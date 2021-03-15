The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the fact of a large-scale communal accident that occurred in Saratov in February. Then 2726 apartment buildings were left without water, in which more than 424 thousand people live.

As reported by the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Saratov Region, on February 24, one stop valves (valves) on the water supply networks were destroyed. Employees of KVS LLC began repairs at 23:25, in the process 12 more valves collapsed. The drainage system is full.

The specialists decided to stop the pumping station and suspend the cold water supply to the houses of Leninsky, Zavodskoy, Kirovsky, Oktyabrsky, Frunzensky, and also partially Volzhsky districts. 2726 apartment buildings with a population of 424 thousand people were left without water, writes IA “Look-info”…

The water supply was restored on February 25 at 22:00. As a result of the incident, the operation of boiler houses serviced by T Plus PJSC was also suspended. The employees of this organization were supposed to monitor the smooth operation of the boiler houses, but they did not take measures. The emergency supply of water, allowing for a long time to maintain the operation of hazardous production facilities, was not provided, as well as the supply of water to local residents.

From 25 to 26 February, heat supply was disrupted in 140 apartment buildings and 27 social facilities. In particular, the temperature did not meet the standards in schools and kindergartens.

In addition, it turned out that in November 2017, a concession agreement was concluded with OOO KVS in relation to centralized cold water supply and sewerage systems in Saratov. The investment program provided for the modernization of the pumping station of the water supply complex No. 3 in the period from 2017 to 2020, including the replacement of valves (valves). Obligations were not fulfilled.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Execution and provision of services that do not meet the safety or health requirements of consumers.” Interrogations of the employees of LLC “KVS” and PJSC “T Plus” are being conducted, documentation is requested.

About the accident in Saratov was informed Russian President Vladimir Putin.