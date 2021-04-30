A criminal case on violation of traffic rules, which inadvertently resulted in the death of more than two people, was opened in the Stavropol Territory after an accident involving a truck and a minibus with children. About this on Friday, April 30, reported in the regional prosecutor’s office.

“The investigating authorities have already opened a criminal case under Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road by a person driving a power-driven vehicle, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence,” the message says.

The accident occurred earlier on the same day on the Astrakhan – Stavropol highway. Three cars collided, including a truck and a bus transporting children from Volgograd to Cherkessk for sporting events. At the time of the accident in the minibus, according to the prosecutor’s office, there were 18 minors. As specified in the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, five of them died.

