In Strezhevoy (Tomsk region) a criminal case was opened on the fact of a drunk driver of a foreign car hitting two pensioners, as a result of which one of the women died. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Tomsk region on March 23.

The accident occurred on the evening of March 22 on Ermakova Street. Near the house number 1b, a Toyota Corolla hit two elderly women on the sidewalk, after which it crashed into a Lexus and overturned. The 70-year-old pensioner died on the spot, the 57-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As specified by RIA “Tomsk”, a 37-year-old previously convicted local resident was driving the car. It was determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. A criminal case was initiated against him under Part 4 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road, negligently resulting in the death of a person.”

“The previously convicted suspect has been detained. In the near future, investigators will charge him with the incriminated act. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided, ”the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

