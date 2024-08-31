The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case after the plane crash-landed in North Ossetia

A criminal case has been opened in North Ossetia following the emergency landing of an An-2 aircraft. This was reported in Telegram– channel of the military investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

The case is being investigated under Article 263 (“Violation of the rules for the safety of movement and operation of an aircraft”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation established that on August 31, the AN-2 aircraft made a hard landing after it had completed a planned exercise and dropped six parachutists in the mountains of the Prigorodny District of North Ossetia. There were 13 people on board at the time of takeoff, including two children.