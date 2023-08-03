A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the seizure of almost 5 kg of marijuana from the driver of a Mercedes car on the Kaluga highway in the TiNAO. This was reported in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow on Wednesday, August 2.

The case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, paragraph “g” part 4 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempt to illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”). The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 91 Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation.

The department said that in the area of ​​​​25 km of the Kaluga highway, traffic police inspectors stopped a Mercedes car. When checking documents, the 43-year-old driver became noticeably nervous, tried to avoid communication with police officers, and therefore it was decided to inspect the car. An investigative team was called to the scene.

“During the search of the car in the presence of two attesting witnesses, eight silver-colored vacuum bags with an unknown substance inside were found and seized in the back seat. According to the results of the study, the seized substance weighing 4,950.5 g contains a narcotic drug – cannabis (marijuana),” the press service told the city news agency “Moscow“.

Earlier that day, an Izvestia source reported that on July 31, a Mercedes was stopped in Moscow on Kaluga Highway with almost 5 kg of marijuana.

A 43-year-old resident of New Moscow was driving the car, and a 58-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan was also in the car, reports NSN.

A consignment of drugs was seized.

Earlier on August 2, employees of the State traffic inspectorate stopped the criminal activities of three citizens in Moscow who planned to sell drugs through bookmarks, the TV channel reported.360“.

The police stopped the carsharing car in Volotsky passage to check the documents. A young man was driving in the car, and two girls were in the passenger seats in the back.

During the search, a narcotic drug, a derivative of N-methylephedron, was found and seized from the girl. The total weight was about 400 g.

The attackers were detained, the case was transferred to the Investigative Committee.