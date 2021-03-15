Investigators in the Novosibirsk region opened a criminal case on the negligence of local authorities after a smoke detector in the house did not work and a woman with two children died in a fire. About this on Monday, March 15, writes regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

According to him, on the evening of March 13, a fire broke out in a private house on Bezruchkova Street in the village of Bobrovka, Suzunsky District. At the scene of the emergency, rescuers during extinguishing found the bodies of the mistress of the house, born in 1985, her 2-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Inspection of the scene showed that the presumed seat of the fire was a furnace located in the kitchen of the house.

It also became known that the house had an ADPI smoke detector with a GSM module, installed by employees of the administration of the Bobrovsky village council of the Suzunsky district of the Novosibirsk region. In case of fire, the sensor did not work. On these grounds, a criminal case was initiated against the officials of the administration on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence, resulting in the death of two or more persons).

A complex of investigative actions is currently being carried out, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

On March 9, the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the Sakhalin Region opened a criminal case after the death of three children in one of the apartments of a three-story building in the village of Krasnogorsk. It was established that the 26-year-old mother left home, leaving three babies unattended for a long time, the eldest of whom was only four years old. At the same time, until September 2020, the woman was registered with the guardianship and guardianship authorities.