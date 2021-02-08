In the Altai Territory, a criminal case was opened under Part 3 of Art. 143 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of labor protection rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence” after the snow melted from the roof of one of the local granaries. As a result of the emergency, four people died. On Monday, February 8, reports press service Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on the territory of the Smaznevsky elevator in the Zarinsky district, where work was carried out to clean the roof of the grain warehouse. All those killed are workers.

“Investigators are conducting an inspection of the scene. The investigation has appointed the necessary forensic examinations, the collection and consolidation of evidence in the criminal case is underway, ”the department noted.

The incident became known earlier on the same day. Snow that came down from the roof of the granary covered eight people, four of whom died, and one needed the help of doctors. The rest refused hospitalization.

It was reported that the governor of the region Viktor Tomenko instructed to take all the necessary measures to provide assistance to the victims, three ambulance teams were sent to the scene.