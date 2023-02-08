In the Chelyabinsk region, a criminal case has been initiated into the death of an eight-year-old girl in a hospital in Ozersk. It is reported by IA Ura.ru with reference to a law enforcement source.

“A criminal case has been initiated against unidentified persons from the medical workers of the Ozersk hospital. The investigation is underway under Part 2 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Causing death by negligence due to improper performance of professional duties), ”said the source of the agency.

The girl died on February 4 from cerebral edema and septic shock. She was admitted to the hospital the day before with fever and vomiting. According to the source of the news agency “Ura.ru”, the first-grader had a chronic stomach disease.

Upon the death of the child, the prosecutor’s office organized an investigation. The press service of the department reported that the employees will have to find out whether the established requirements were observed in the provision of medical care.

