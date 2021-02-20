A criminal case has been initiated in the Khabarovsk Territory over the collapse of the roof of a kindergarten in Sovetskaya Gavan, which occurred during the passage of a snow cyclone. About this IA AmurMedia reported in the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

The city supervisory authority conducted an inspection on the fact of the destruction of the roof from kindergarten No. 11. It was found that during the reconstruction of the roof there were violations of the requirements of building codes and regulations.

Based on the results of the prosecutor’s inspection, a criminal case was initiated under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Performing work that does not meet safety requirements.”

The destruction of the roof occurred in February 2021 during the passage of a cyclone on the coast of the Tatar Strait.

On February 19, it was reported that construction materials from the regional reserve were sent to the areas of the Khabarovsk Territory affected by the cyclone. In order to repair the roofs of buildings destroyed during bad weather as soon as possible, 385 sheets of slate were allocated.

On February 18, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that abnormally cold weather is expected in most regions of Russia in the next five days, it is indicated on the synoptic map by shades of blue. According to the forecaster, only residents of Kamchatka and Sakhalin can hope for a temperature of 6-8 degrees above normal in the coming days.