In the Volgograd region, a criminal case was opened after a 17-year-old school graduate attacked a girl during a line, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation reported on May 23.

“The investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Volgograd region initiated a criminal case under part 3 of article 30, part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder”). The attacker was detained, ”the ministry said in a message on their Telegram channel.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The incident occurred earlier that day in the village of Ilovlya, Volgograd region. During the last call, a 17-year-old graduate attacked a classmate and tried to cut her throat. As a result, the girl received a wound in the neck.

Speaking about the relationship between the girl and the attacker, classmates noted that they had neither friendly nor romantic relationships – they only said hello.

As an eyewitness of the events, graduate Andrei, told Izvestia, the incident occurred immediately after the graduates finished singing the song at the solemn line. The young man approached the girl and hugged her, then a blade flashed in his hands. The attacker managed to neutralize.

The student himself, who tried to stab the girl during the line, answered the question of law enforcement agencies about the reasons for the act that he wanted to extort money “from the whole school.”