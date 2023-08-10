The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case after checking reports of a group of teenagers who beat and rob children in Yanino, Leningrad Region. This was announced on Thursday, August 10, by the press service of the regional department.

According to information that appeared in the media, the company robs children, beats them and films what is happening on video, then posting it on social networks.

As local residents told Izvestia, such attacks occur systematically. A few days ago there was a similar case when young people similar to this gang threatened teenagers with an air pistol.

“They just walked, ignored him while he whistled. As a result, he caught up with us, stuck to our T-shirts, he did not like one – with the symbolism of the letter B. He promised to shoot his knees if he saw us here in Yanino again, ”recalls one of the injured schoolchildren.

According to Izvestia, the armed suspect has already been detained. The identities of the rest of the participants are being established. Employees of the UK find out all the circumstances of the incident.

The situation was also reported to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

Earlier, on August 1, in Nizhny Novgorod, a group of men attacked two 18-year-olds, inflicting bodily injuries on their heads. The regional department of the UK opened a criminal case on attempted murder.