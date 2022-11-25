In Tatarstan, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of an accident with an ambulance, as a result of which a nurse from the Nurlat Central District Hospital died. This was reported by the press service of the Investigative Committee of the TFR in the republic.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon, November 25, on a section of the R-239 highway in the Laishevsky district. A Ford Transit ambulance and a Toyota passenger car collided near the turn to Laishevo, news agency writes. “Tatar-inform”.

The investigation believes that the ambulance driver, with flashing beacons and a sound signal turned on, exceeded the speed limit and drove into the oncoming lane to overtake the traffic, but collided with a Toyota car, which did not let the medical car pass before the turn began.

As a result of the accident, a 61-year-old nurse was seriously injured. The woman was taken to the Laishev Central District Hospital, where she died. A passenger in a passenger car was also taken to the trauma center of the Republican Clinical Hospital. As clarifies InKazan.ru, the ambulance was returning to Nurlat after a trip to the Children’s Republican Clinical Hospital. In the cabin, in addition to doctors, there was a six-month-old baby with his mother. None of them were hurt.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road, negligently resulting in the death of a person.” An investigation is underway.