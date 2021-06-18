In the city of Sorochinsk, Orenburg region, violations in the operation of treatment facilities were identified. A criminal case has been opened, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The employees of the supervisory authority found out that the treatment facilities operate with low efficiency. Experts of the regional environmental service were involved in the verification activities, writes 56orb.ru…

Experts took samples of water and soil in the area of ​​treatment facilities and the Glinny ravine. The results showed an excess of the concentration of chemicals of phosphorus compounds, ammonium nitrogen, chloride ions, sulfate ions.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 247 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules for waste management, resulting in environmental pollution.” The progress of the investigation is under the control of the prosecutor’s office.

At the end of May, it was reported that the modernization of treatment facilities began in Orsk (Orenburg region). The work starts with the renovation of the primary sedimentation tank. At the same time, it is noted that the structures have long required large-scale reconstruction, but this requires a large amount, about 2/3 of the city’s annual budget.