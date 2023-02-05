Upon the discovery of the body of a man with stab wounds at the site of a fire in the east of the capital, a criminal case has been opened. This was reported on February 5 in the Telegram channel of the main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for Moscow.

“The Izmailovo Interdistrict Investigation Department of the Investigation Department for the Eastern Administrative District of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder), ”the publication says.

According to preliminary data, the father and son lived in the apartment.

The body of a man with multiple stab wounds was found earlier in the day after putting out a fire at a residential building in Moscow. In addition, an 85-year-old pensioner was evacuated from the apartment and taken to the hospital. Later, after the permission of the doctors, investigators will interrogate him.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Law enforcement agencies are working on the spot, conversations are being held with neighbors, and CCTV footage is being viewed.

On February 1, a similar incident occurred in the southeast of Moscow. The bodies of two men were found in the burned-out apartment, who were stabbed to death. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.