Investigators opened a criminal case on the fact of ignition of a car, as a result of which a young child died. On Thursday, December 1, it was reported on site SU IC of Russia for the Volgograd region.

A criminal case was initiated under the article on causing death by negligence.

The incident occurred earlier on December 1 in the area of ​​house 70 on Komarova Street in the Sovetsky district of Volgograd. Law enforcement agencies received a message about the fire of four parked cars, writes “Moscow 24”.

As a result, a three-year-old child who was in a Skoda car died. The 52-year-old owner of the car, the father of the child, was seriously injured. The victim was hospitalized, according to the TV channel. “360”.

The health committee of the Volgograd region said that the condition of the man is assessed as extremely serious, writes “Reedus”.

During the inspection of the specified car, two acetylene cylinders were found, writes REGNUM. It is believed there was a gas leak that started the fire.

According to the channel “Star”, two cars burned out completely. Two more received partial damage, writes RT.

Investigators find out all the circumstances of the incident.