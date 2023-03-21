A busy weekend

Max Verstappen he had been unanimously indicated as the big favorite of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, after the unequivocal demonstration of superiority of Red Bull in Bahrain. But already the week of approaching Jeddah for the two-time world champion wasn’t the easiest and an indisposition made him skip the Thursday interview session, showing up directly on the track on Friday 17 March for free practice. After dominating the three free practice sessions, Verstappen was however struck by the breakage of the right axle shaft of his RB19 during Q2, forcing him to start the race from 15th box of the deployment. As expected, the Dutchman easily recovered up to second position, then showing some certainty impatience with orders received via radioso much so that he repeatedly sought the fastest lap to snatch it from his teammate Sergio Perez.

Yellow: Verstappen’s absence at the Saturday briefing

What happened aroused the reaction of Perez himself, first on the radio and then in front of the microphones of journalists, when he suggested that the issue would be brought up internally. And in the declarations at the end of the race, Verstappen seemed rather impatient with the place of honor: “I’m not here to finish second. The team has to make sure the cars are reliable.”

To this was then added a backstory revealed by Nico Rosbergwho is collaborating on the grand prix for Skywho recounted how Verstappen skipped the traditional post qualifying briefing with Red Bull: “Yesterday he left the circuit very quickly and we were told that he also apparently missed the team meeting. It’s not a positive approach, it’s not a good mentality to have at this point in the season, especially when the team have done such a brilliant job with that car and are working so hard. Maybe he could be a little nicer“, observed the ex-Mercedes driver, revealing a certain nervousness from the driver towards his team.

Journalist Erik Van Haren, very close to the events of the Dutch champion, however flatly denied that Verstappen’s absence at the Saturday meeting can be traced back to discontent with the problem he had in qualifying: “There was an agreement between the team and Max. He still wasn’t feeling at his best physically and the team allowed him to leave the track early and take a few more hours of rest in view of Sunday’s race ”.