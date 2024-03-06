From tomorrow, Thursday 7 March, the European Commission will begin the customs registration of imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

Possible increases

This means that EV imports could be hit with tariffs from tomorrow if the EU trade investigation, launched in September last year, concludes they are receiving unfair subsidies. The Commission is conducting an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese battery electric vehicles to determine whether to impose tariffs to protect EU producers.

The investigation concluded in November

The investigation is expected to conclude in November, although the EU could impose provisional duties in July. In a document published yesterday, the Commission said it has sufficient evidence showing that Chinese EVs are subsidized and that imports have increased 14% year-on-year since the investigation was formally launched.

The Commission stated that EU producers could suffer damage, which would be difficult to repair if Chinese imports continued at this accelerated pace before the conclusion of the investigation. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce to the EU said it was disappointed by the move and that the surge in imports reflects growing European demand for electric vehicles.

(Source: InterAutoNews)