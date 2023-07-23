The criminal case on the fact of an emergency in the Moscow shopping center “Seasons of the Year”, in which people died, was transferred to the apparatus of the capital’s head office of the Investigative Committee.

“Investigators conducted searches in office premises, during which documents were seized, including technical ones. Persons from among the management, employees are being interrogated.<...> Forensic medical examinations have been appointed, ”the ministry said in a statement dated July 23.

The criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”). Investigators and criminologists conduct an additional inspection of the scene.

On the eve of the Vremena Goda shopping center, a pipe with hot water broke through – a pipe with a diameter of 30 cm burst along the weld. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the cause was a breakdown of the internal heat pipeline. As a result, four people died, another 10 were hospitalized with burns of varying severity.

According to an eyewitness, the evacuation of the building did not begin immediately. For about 10 minutes, mall employees turned off the water and tried to clean up the boiling water spill by working with their bare feet.