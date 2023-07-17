Victor Jara.

It has been a coincidence that the judicial case of the crime of the Chilean singer-songwriter and theater director, Víctor Jara, has reached its final phase, in the Supreme Court, on the eve of Chile commemorating, on September 11, the 50th anniversary of of the coup.

Víctor Jara was arrested on September 12, one day after the coup led by Army General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), together with the Armed Forces, which overthrew the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) and started with a 17 year dictatorship. He had gone to the State Technical University (UTE), where he worked, after hearing a call from the president to defend the Popular Unity (UP) government.

In the Chile Stadium, where he was arrested, the communist singer-songwriter was tortured and executed along with the director of the National Prison Service Littre Quiroga. Victor Jara died on September 16. He received 44 bullet wounds and his body was thrown onto the public road, where he was recognized by passers-by who notified his wife, Joan Jara. He was 40 years old and had two daughters, Manuela and Amanda.

for the crime there seven ex-servicemen convicted in second instance after a long investigation by the judge of the Court of Appeals of Santiago, Miguel Vásquez. His sentences have been confirmed, and even elevated, by Chilean courts. And this week, on Tuesday the 18th, the Criminal Chamber of the Chilean Supreme Court will review the case after the defendants, who deny having participated in the murders of Jara and Quiroga, filed appeals.

It is a judicial case that started in 1978 when his widow filed the first lawsuit for the murder of the singer-songwriter in the Fifth Criminal Court of Santiago, sponsored by criminal lawyer Luis Ortiz Quiroga. It happened in the middle of the dictatorship, with everything against it, “at a time when nothing at all was being investigated,” Nelson Caucoto, the lawyer who took up the case 24 years ago and who will plead before the Supreme Court, told EL PAÍS. But, he adds, still, there was some progress.

For example, starting in 1979, the Chilean justice system sent dozens of international warrants to interrogate Chileans in exile who were detained in the State of Chile, today the Víctor Jara Stadium. It was a complex search, because in that place, in the center of Santiago, there were thousands of people arrested by order of the dictatorship. The lawyer recalls that it was Joan Jara who managed to locate the witnesses.

Nelson Caucoto has dedicated his entire career, from 1973 to today, to representing victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship and their families. And it was in 1999, a year after Pinochet was arrested in London by order of former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón and accused of crimes against humanity, that Joan Jara and her daughter Amanda arrived at his office – a small place in the center of Santiago full of old files – to ask him to reactivate the case. Then it had been closed for more than two decades and without any prosecution.

With the judicial relaunch that Chile was experiencing due to the arrest of Pinochet, the lawyer requested that the process be unarchived. Without pause, he submitted dozens of briefs. “The big question was to know what the command structure of the Chile Stadium was, but I spent more than five years without knowing it,” he recalls. “We asked the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Carabineros, the Investigative Police and nobody knew… The interest in not investigating was manifest.”

The process, once again, slowed down. Frustrated at times, but boldly, Caucoto thought of another strategy. It happened in 2004, when he asked the Military Junta that led the dictatorship to declare. Not all of its members were alive, but Pinochet was. “That was a turning point,” says the lawyer. Although the dictator did not testify -his defense of him excused him because he had been dismissed in another case, the crimes of the caravan of death, due to subcortical dementia-, his request put the case of Víctor Jara on the public agenda . Then came a new phase: witnesses appeared in Chile, including an ex-conscript who provided key information. “We must have more than 200 statements,” says the lawyer.

The judicial history is much longer and more complex. But, finally, the crucial moment has arrived, 50 years after the murder of Víctor Jara, and which has the lawyer about to give the last argument in the case.

For Caucoto, who also represents the Littré Quiroga family, the fact that the final phase coincides with the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile is “sweet and sweet.”

Part for the graceful: “I am ashamed that we had to wait 50 years to know the result of a trial of a heinous crime. But one also has to combine a series of factors, because trials in Chile only began in the year 2000, when full-time human rights judges were appointed. Before there was no justice. There was nothing”.

It ends with the sweet: “Víctor’s was a crime that was built so that it would never be solved, to be filed in the drawer of some court. That is why it is so valuable that it has come to where it has come. Because, with all the difficulties, if there is commitment from the judges, you can clarify all the crimes”.

