The Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court the case of the writer Glukhovsky on discrediting the Russian army

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia sent the criminal case of the writer Dmitry Glukhovsky to the Basmanny Court of Moscow (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) about discrediting the Russian army. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the department.

Glukhovsky is accused of disseminating deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces. According to investigators, in the period from March 10 to May 10, 2022, while abroad, he posted on his pages on social networks publications “about allegedly deliberate shelling and bombing of residential buildings, schools and hospitals by the military of the Russian Armed Forces, massacres of civilians residents and rape of underage Ukrainian schoolgirls during a special military operation on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine.

The writer has been put on the international wanted list, the court has chosen in absentia a preventive measure in the form of detention. Since there is no opportunity for Glukhovsky to participate in the process, the trial will be held without him.

On October 7, 2022, the Ministry of Justice recognized Glukhovsky as a foreign agent. In December, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow recognized this decision as legal.

Dmitry Glukhovsky is known as the author of the book “Metro 2033” about Moscow that survived a nuclear explosion. The first 13-chapter version of the novel was published online in 2003, with each chapter accompanied by a soundtrack. In 2005, the book was published in print. The novel became a commercial success and was inspired by the video game Metro 2033 for the Xbox 360 and PC. Glukhovsky’s other works include Metro 2034, Post, Metro 2035, as well as Future, Text and Twilight.