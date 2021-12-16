The case of Sara Gómez, the 39-year-old neighbor who is torn between life and death in the Intensive Care Unit of Hospital Santa Lucía, where she entered in serious condition after undergoing a cosmetic surgery operation, has reached the courts . Sara’s family has decided to file a complaint with the Prosecutor for the “serious injuries” suffered, due to “professional recklessness”, during the intervention that Sara underwent last week, the relatives explained in a statement.

The family representatives indicated that “a complaint has been filed with the chief prosecutor of Cartagena for the serious medical negligence committed.” They added that “Sara is torn between life and death in the ICU of Santa Lucía. In the complaint we have provided fundamental documents, such as the discharge part of the Virgen de la Caridad Hospital, where a liposculpture was intervened, as well as the operating room sheet of the emergency repair operation carried out at the Santa Lucía Hospital, which shows multiple perforations and lesions in organs such as the kidney, liver, duodenum, colon and intestine ”.

Family members stated in the statement that they make these events public “with the sole objective of preventing their recurrence as much as possible,” said the spokesman, Ezequiel Nicolás. In addition, he took the opportunity to “thank Sara for the support and wishes that come to improve her health.” Likewise, he took the opportunity to point out that “from now on we will focus on Sara having the best medical care, and also on the fact that the Justice makes the full weight of the law fall on those responsible for what happened, as well as that the measures be taken opportune so that this type of case is not repeated.

Sara’s case shocked the entire Region. Last Sunday, more than 200 residents of Alcantarilla gathered in front of the City Hall to demand justice. The square was filled with posters that read ‘We are all Sara’, ‘We are Sara’s voice’, ‘Your desire win’ and ‘Always strong, always united’. The Ministry of Health announced a few days ago that an investigation has already begun in the center where Sara underwent the intervention to gather information on what happened.