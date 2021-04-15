The court classified the criminal case against a resident of Yekaterinburg, Vladimir Taushankov, who was shot by special forces. This was announced on Thursday, April 15, by the E1.RU edition with reference to the lawyer of the parents of the deceased Alexei Bushmakov.

According to the lawyer, the court claims that the Taushankov case contains information containing state secrets. All participants in the process signed a non-disclosure document.

On the evening of May 31, sellers of a wallpaper store turned to the police with a statement and reported a thief who stole four rolls worth eight thousand rubles. Later, the police identified the identity and address of the suspect – Vladimir Taushankov. SOBR fighters began storming the apartment, broke down the door and shot a Russian who resisted. Two knives, a crossbow, a gas canister and an airsoft gun were seized from the apartment.

Later, a criminal case was opened against the murdered person under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Use of violence against a government official”).