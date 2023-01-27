In the Orenburg region, the investigation into the criminal case of the Orenburg “rippers” of ATMs has been completed. They are accused of robbing post offices and ATMs in the region in the amount of more than 4.6 million rubles.

As noted 56orb.ru, the gang, consisting of three people, was caught back in February 2022, but only now the case materials have been submitted to the court. During the investigation, the accused were in custody, but later the preventive measure was changed to house arrest. Their property was seized.

The defendants in the case are three residents of the village of Krasnokholm near Orenburg. The robbers were active between October 2021 and February 2022. The investigation established the involvement of the accused in the robbery of five ATMs, three post offices and theft of a trailer with a motor boat, clarifies RIA “Orenburg”

Attackers were detained during another robbery, while trying to open an ATM. At that moment there were more than 900 thousand rubles in it. The money was brought in the day before the theft, for the issuance of salaries.

The robbers specifically found an ATM far from their place of residence, studied the area, planned escape routes. They used walkie-talkies to communicate.

At midnight, the robbers entered the premises through the window and began sawing part of the ATM with an angle grinder. To prevent passers-by from seeing sparks, they covered the crime scene with wooden stands, reports Ural56.Ru.

Earlier, in December 2022, it was reported that in Moscow, a robber took out several pieces of jewelry from a jewelry store while the seller was in a swoon. An unidentified person entered the store and handed a note to an employee. It said there was a robbery going on. Under the jacket, the attacker had an object that looked like a pistol, seeing which the girl fainted. The damage was estimated at about 1 million rubles.